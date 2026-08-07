Ships stuck in the Strait of Hormuz region may be biosecurity risks when they leave. What can we do?
By Chad Hewitt, Professor and Provost, Lincoln University, New Zealand
Gregory Ruiz, Senior Scientist in Marine Ecology and Biogeography, Smithsonian Institution
Ian Davidson, Senior Scientist in Invasion Ecology, Cawthron Institute
Mario Tamburri, Professor in Marine Ecology, University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science
Idle vessels accumulate biofouling quickly, especially in tropical waters. But there are precautions other ports can take against alien pests, parasites or disease.
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- Thursday, August 6, 2026