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You might be buying the wrong home battery. Here’s how to tell

By Jena Glover, PhD Researcher, Architecture, Griffith University
Mohammad Sanjari, Senior Lecturer, Electrical Engineering, Griffith University
Peyman Akhgar, Lecturer, Architecture, Griffith University
Ruby Michael, Senior Lecturer, School of Engineering and Built Environment, Griffith University
Australia is installing home batteries at extraordinary speed.

Around 600,000 homes now have one, and more than 400,000 batteries were installed in the 12 months to June 2026. This growth has largely been driven by the federal Cheaper Home…The Conversation


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