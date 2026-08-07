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A secret waiver but no punishment: the AFL’s concussion conundrum just got murkier

By Eric Windholz, Associate Professor, Faculty of Law, Monash University
An AFL player with concussion history signed a secret waiver to protect his club from future court action. It’s a sign something has to change.The Conversation


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