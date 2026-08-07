How Netflix’s ‘Little House on the Prairie’ expands the book and TV series for today
By Miranda Green-Barteet, Associate Professor, Gender, Sexuality, and Women’s Studies and English and Writing Studies, Western University
Melanie Fishbane, PhD Candidate, English and Writing Studies, Western University
This article contains spoilers for the Netflix series ‘Little House on the Prairie’ and references to racist historical depictions of Indigenous people and African Americans.
Netflix recently released Season 1 of Little House on the Prairie. Seen by many to be a reboot of the NBC TV series…
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- Thursday, August 6, 2026