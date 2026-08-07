What three million online posts reveal about anti-First Nations hate in Australia
By Matteo Vergani, Associate Professor and Co-Director of the Tackling Hate Lab, Deakin University
Fiona Allison, Associate Professor, Jumbunna Institute of Indigenous Education and Research, University of Technology Sydney
A new study examining online hate during the so-called March for Australia rallies found white supremacy was rife. But there are patterns we can see to help stop it.
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- Thursday, August 6, 2026