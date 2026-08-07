These 3 charts show female-dominated jobs are actually the most exposed to AI
By Leonora Risse, Associate Professor in Economics, Queensland University of Technology
Elise Stephenson, Deputy Director, Global Institute for Women's Leadership, Australian National University
As the impacts of artificial intelligence (AI) sweep across the labour force, it’s understandable for workers to be concerned about which jobs are most at risk of being replaced by technology.
Women make up the majority of workers in the care sector where human interactions matter most – child care, nursing and aged care. So, policymakers might reasonably presume that women’s jobs are largely shielded from the impacts of AI.
But our analysis of recent data from government agency Jobs…
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- Thursday, August 6, 2026