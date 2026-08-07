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85% of Australians will complete the census online. Here’s how to avoid potential scams

By Ritesh Chugh, Professor, Information and Communications Technology, CQUniversity Australia
Many Australians still remember the 2016 census because of the online outage that dominated headlines on census night. It was the first time a majority of Australians were expected to complete the census online. However, the website crashed, in what became widely known as #CensusFail.

It wasn’t just any crash. The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) took the online census offline after a series of distributed…The Conversation


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