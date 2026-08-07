Friday essay: is there a great Australian graphic novel?
By Ronnie Scott, Associate Professor, Creative Writing, RMIT University
Elizabeth MacFarlane, Associate Professor, Creative Writing, The University of Melbourne
Gabriel Clark, Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Design, Architecture and Building, University of Technology Sydney
Pat Grant, Lecturer, Animation and Visual Communication, University of Technology Sydney
Comic-art makers and avid readers agree: if the great Australian graphic novel exists, what makes it great just might surprise you.
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- Thursday, August 6, 2026