Fruit and honey fuelled the early evolution of the human brain
By Jennie Brand-Miller, Emeritus Professor of Human Nutrition, University of Sydney
David Raubenheimer, Leonard P. Ullman Chair in Nutritional Ecology, Nutrition Theme Leader Charles Perkins Centre, University of Sydney
Les Copeland, Professor of Agriculture, University of Sydney
Intelligence is an energetically expensive luxury. And a new study in Science shows meat has never been the main fuel source for our ancestors.
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- Thursday, August 6, 2026