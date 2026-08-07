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Human Rights Observatory

Technology Expands ICE’s Capacity for Abuse

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents block protesters as cars exit Delaney Hall, which is being used as an ICE detention center, on May 27, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. © 2026 Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images Representatives Delia Ramirez and Hank Johnnson, both members of US Congress, held a shadow hearing on US Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) use of technology on July 15.Witnesses at the hearing detailed how the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is building an increasingly vast network of interconnected data collection and processing…


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