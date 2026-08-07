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Human Rights Observatory

FIFA: Governance Crisis Reveals Urgent Need for Rights Reform

By Amnesty International
FIFA’s current crisis spotlights the need for governance reforms and transparent systems to protect human rights, the Sport & Rights Alliance said today. Though Gianni Infantino’s FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal has been rightly withdrawn, the growing calls for further measures should also address the deeper human rights crisis that, if ignored, risks yet another […] The post FIFA: Governance Crisis Reveals Urgent Need for Rights Reform appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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