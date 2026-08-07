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Human Rights Observatory

Russia is trying to force Ukrainian children to become Russian, with reeducation, forcible transfers and camps

By Thom Reilly, Professor and Co-Director of the Center for an Independent and Sustainable Democracy, Arizona State University
Russia is not just moving Ukrainian children. It is taking away their identities. Will the $25 million being spent by the US to locate and rehabilitate forcibly transferred children be enough?The Conversation


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