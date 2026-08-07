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Catherine Opie: To Be Seen – who gets to be visible, belong and be remembered?

By Katarzyna Kosmala, Chair in Culture Media and Visual Arts, University of the West of Scotland
This summer, as Edinburgh comes alive with the Festival, one of the most significant figures in contemporary photography comes to Scotland for the first time.

Curated in collaboration with the artist, Catherine Opie: To Be Seen at the Royal Scottish Academy features nearly 80 works spanning more than three decades of her pioneering photography.

Across seven rooms the works appear alongside a selection of portraits from Scotland’s national collection that ask questions about…The Conversation


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