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We might soon have the technology to reach other star systems

By Colin McInnes, James Watt Chair, Professor of Engineering Science, University of Glasgow
The recent confirmation of an atmosphere around a rocky exoplanet called LHS 1140b has created a wave of interest within the astronomy community. The planet orbits within the habitable zone around its parent star – a red dwarf located some 48 light years from Earth.

The habitable zone is the region around the star where temperatures are just right for water to remain liquid at a planet’s surface. Astronomers detected helium being lost from the upper…The Conversation


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