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Human Rights Observatory

Prisoner release: Andy Burnham’s difficult choices

By Jessica Gallagher, Senior Lecturer, Criminal Justice, Birmingham City University
The UK may have a new prime minister, but the problem of prison overcrowding in England and Wales remains. Andy Burnham recently clarified the details of the Sentencing Act 2026, which aims to release prisoners earlier than usual.

Like other PMs before him, Burnham faces a difficult choice between addressing the overcrowded and chaotic prison environment, and reassuring the rightfully distressed victims and their families.

The prison estate in England and Wales is vastly overcrowded. The most recent…The Conversation


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