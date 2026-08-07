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Abuse and silence in South Africa’s classical music culture: what a student’s story reveals

By Carina Venter, Senior Lecturer in Musicology, Stellenbosch University
Not even the #MeToo movement and a reckoning with sexual abuse could rupture the sound-proof walls of South African classical music.The Conversation


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