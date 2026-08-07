Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Deadly Israeli attack on journalist Amal Khalil must be investigated as a war crime

By Amnesty International
An Israeli attack that killed Lebanese journalist Amal Khalil and seriously wounded camerawoman Zeinab Faraj in south Lebanon on 22 April 2026 was a direct attack on civilians which should be investigated as a war crime, said Amnesty International today. Testimonies from the sole survivor and first responders, corroborated by audiovisual material, coordination records, and […] The post Lebanon: Deadly Israeli attack on journalist Amal Khalil must be investigated as a war crime appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ADHD diagnoses and prescriptions have increased globally across all age groups, our review shows
~ Dash for Ceuta adds heat to Europe’s migration debate
~ Does more vitamin D in pregnancy make children smarter?
~ The psychology of overconfidence: why excessive self-belief is often a successful strategy in life
~ Museums face growing cyber threats but security remains an afterthought
~ Sadia Ali: “Not even prison will silence me”
~ Dense breasts or breast cancer in the family? What screening changes mean for you
~ I feel deep sadness about bird flu and environmental loss. Is this normal?
~ What does home mean for people with no single territory connecting them?
~ When Chinese parents outsource control over their adult children
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter