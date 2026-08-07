Did the Berlin Pride attack target the LGBTIQIA+ community or European values?
By Benno Gammerl, Professor of History of Gender and Sexuality, European University Institute
Riccardo Bulgarelli, Department of History, European University Institute
Zsófia Veszely, Department of History, European University Institute
A team of researchers explains why support for LGBTIQIA+ rights in Europe that is not based on homonationalist agendas, but intersectional fights against discrimination matters now more than ever.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, August 6, 2026