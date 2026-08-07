Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Queen Caroline turned King Arthur into an 18th-century royal PR strategy

By Amy Louise Blaney, Associate Lecturer (School of Humanities) and Knowledge Exchange Coordinator, University of Wolverhampton
Amid family feuds, damaging headlines and questions about its future role, Britain’s royal family has spent much of the past decade managing its public image. But the importance of good royal PR dates back centuries.

Long before communications teams and media advisers became fixtures of royal life, Queen Caroline (1683-1737) attempted a remarkable piece of image management. Faced with the challenge of making a German royal dynasty seem unmistakably British, she turned to one of Britain’s most powerful national stories: the legends of King…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ADHD diagnoses and prescriptions have increased globally across all age groups, our review shows
~ Dash for Ceuta adds heat to Europe’s migration debate
~ Does more vitamin D in pregnancy make children smarter?
~ The psychology of overconfidence: why excessive self-belief is often a successful strategy in life
~ Museums face growing cyber threats but security remains an afterthought
~ Sadia Ali: “Not even prison will silence me”
~ Dense breasts or breast cancer in the family? What screening changes mean for you
~ I feel deep sadness about bird flu and environmental loss. Is this normal?
~ What does home mean for people with no single territory connecting them?
~ When Chinese parents outsource control over their adult children
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter