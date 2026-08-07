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Lessons from Canada on assisted dying

By Bethany Simmonds, Senior Lecturer in Sociology, Aberystwyth University
Christopher Lyon, Visiting Research Fellow, Centre for Death and Society, University of Bath
Hermanpreet Singh, Postdoctoral Fellow in the Social Dimensions of Aging, Cape Breton University
Prime Minister Andy Burnham has argued that parliament should wait before returning to assisted dying until palliative and social care are properly funded. His intervention comes before MPs are due to debate a new assisted-dying bill for England and Wales on September 11.

Public debate often centres on people with terminal illnesses who are experiencing unbearable suffering and want greater control over how they die. Burnham’s argument raises a wider question: can a choice be fully voluntary when access to…The Conversation


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