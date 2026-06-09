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Bangarra’s Sheltering is a powerful showcase of First Nations dance and creativity

By Erin Brannigan, Associate Professor, Theatre and Performance, UNSW Sydney
Frances Rings’ artistic directorship of Bangarra Dance Theatre’s shines through the company’s new triple-bill production, Sheltering.

Rings demonstrates a commitment to uplifting company members and First Nations creatives, with a coherent curatorial vision that shows care for diverse audiences.

This triple-bill is a beautiful sampler of what this important company has to offer to the cultural, political and creative facets of our nation.

A nurturing home for First Nations creatives


Sheltering comprises three individual choreographic works: Keeping…The Conversation


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