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Israeli forces capture Lebanon’s Beaufort Castle, a Crusade-era site once held by the Knights Templar

By Beth Spacey, Lecturer in Medieval History, The University of Queensland
A 12th-century castle built during the Crusades in Lebanon has been seized by Israeli forces in what’s been described as the deepest incursion into Lebanon for more than 25 years.

The historic site, known as Beaufort Castle or Qalʿat…The Conversation


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