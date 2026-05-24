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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Human Rights Observatory

Nuns have always sat between freedom and control. Now they’re in the social media spotlight

By Tracy McEwan, History Fellow, Australian Catholic University; University of Newcastle
Catholic nuns and religious sisters are gaining new visibility in digital spaces. These contemporary self-representations are connected to a complicated history.The Conversation


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