One company dominates NZ’s live music scene – how do we encourage competition?
By Dave Carter, Associate Professor, School of Music and Screen Arts, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Jesse Austin-Stewart, Lecturer, School of Music and Screen Arts, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
A finding of anti-competitive behaviour by US industry giant Live Nation raises questions about New Zealand’s heavily consolidated music market.
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- Wednesday, May 20, 2026