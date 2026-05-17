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The World Bank wants to change the way it manages complaints: the fixes that could make it better

By Danny Bradlow, Professor/Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Advancement of Scholarship, University of Pretoria
David Hunter, Professor Emeritus, The American University Washington College of Law, American University
The World Bank Group’s integration process must at least maintain the current independence, accessibility and effectiveness of its three accountability mechanisms.The Conversation


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