Climate risk is changing where investors put their money – even as NZ relaxes disclosure rules
By Ihsan Badshah, Senior Lecturer in Finance, Auckland University of Technology
Prasad Hegde, Senior Lecturer in Finance, Auckland University of Technology
Sara Ali, Research Fellow and Academic Database Advisor, Auckland University of Technology
While NZ softens disclosure rules for large companies, investors are still factoring climate risk into decisions – with observable effects on capital flows.
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- Wednesday, May 13, 2026