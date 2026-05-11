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Elegies for a changing land: how Ireland’s poets are responding to the climate crisis

By Jack Reid, PhD Candidate in Irish literature, University of Limerick
Ireland has a unique relationship to climate change. The country has always relied on its pastoral landscapes for its national character, but the escalating climate crisis threatens this tradition because of rising temperatures and sea levels, and deforestation. Given Irish literature’s continued interest in nature, contemporary Irish poets are tackling these issues in their writing.

Poetry plays a special role in times of mass environmental decline. As a literary genre that relies on flexible, open-ended and…The Conversation


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