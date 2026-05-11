A new, experimental The Glass Menagerie marks a bold turn for Australian theatre
By Kat Henry, Lecturer and Researcher, Theatre Department, Victorian College of the Arts, The University of Melbourne
Mark Wilson’s novel version of Tennessee William’s The Glass Menagerie at the Melbourne Theatre Company doesn’t cooperate with historical readings of the play – but is exactly the kind of theatre we should be championing.
Wilson takes a much-loved classic that recollects family anxieties and subverts it, pushing into its dreamlike strangeness and nudging its audience to interrogate how memories are constructed.
This new version of Menagerie might well mark a defining shift for Melbourne theatre aesthetics, inviting real experimentation back into the main stage conversation.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, May 11, 2026