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View from The Hill: Post-Farrer, Liberals will struggle with awkward questions about their relations with One Nation

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
With One Nation surging and the Liberals in serious decline, the prospect of a potential coalition will be high on the political agenda.The Conversation


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