Urban trees cool the world’s cities more than we thought – but we can’t rely on them alone
By Manuel Esperon-Rodriguez, Researcher in Urban Transformation, Western Sydney University
Rob McDonald, Research Scientist, City University of New York
Tirthankar Chakraborty, Earth Scientist, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
Cities around the world rely on trees to keep temperatures lower. New research shows trees are remarkably effective – but can’t do it all
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- Wednesday, May 6, 2026