Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Urban trees cool the world’s cities more than we thought – but we can’t rely on them alone

By Manuel Esperon-Rodriguez, Researcher in Urban Transformation, Western Sydney University
Rob McDonald, Research Scientist, City University of New York
Tirthankar Chakraborty, Earth Scientist, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
Cities around the world rely on trees to keep temperatures lower. New research shows trees are remarkably effective – but can’t do it allThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Fire is transforming the US West’s public lands – research shows overlooked cost to recreation
~ ‘The farther away, the better’ is the problematic logic behind U.S. third-country deportations
~ Civilians Starving in South Sudan’s Conflict Areas
~ The government’s plans to bolster Australia’s fuel stores are sensible – but 5 years too late
~ How to build cities for wildlife, not just people – new research
~ The Epstein Files: the AI podcast that sounds like journalism but isn’t
~ What working-class boys need to succeed at school: respect and open conversations
~ Sea foam reveals a lot about the health of a beach’s ecosystem. Here’s how to spot polluted surf
~ US Seeks to Lift Sanctions on Eritrea
~ The invisible migration: How urban refugees are powering Uganda’s economy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter