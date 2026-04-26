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Australian farmers are battling another potential mouse plague – what is causing it?

By Robert Davis, Associate Professor in Wildlife Conservation, Edith Cowan University
Got a mouse in your house? That thought alone may terrify you.

Now imagine if mice were scampering through your house, rummaging in your pantry or even running across your face at night.

That sounds like the stuff of nightmares, but it’s what many Australians have experienced when living through a mouse plague.

Mouse plagues can be economically and psychologically devastating,…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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