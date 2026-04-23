Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Euphoria: thoughtless depictions of adults pretending to be sexualised infants are extremely harmful

By Sophie King-Hill, Associate Professor at the Health Services Management Centre, University of Birmingham
Kieran McCartan, Professor in Criminology, University of the West of England
There has been much talk about the sex work storylines in the recent series of the show Euphoria. One of the main characters, Cassie Howard (played by Sydney Sweeney), starts an OnlyFans account to fund her upcoming wedding. In the last two episodes, viewers have watched her create videos for different “audiences”.

In one video, for instance, she dresses up as a dog in a bid to attract those interested in the kink sub genre known as “pup…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ban on phones in schools: support for headteachers or unnecessary legislation?
~ The Duolingo taxi test – could being rude to the driver cost you your dream job?
~ Turner prize 2026 shortlist points to sculpture as a way of thinking about power, ecology and belief
~ Joan Eardley: ‘she would set up her canvas on the shore and paint in the lashing wind and rain like a woman possessed’
~ What Mandelson vetting row reveals about escalating tensions between ministers and civil servants
~ Why some countries give away free electricity and even pay consumers to use it
~ Supplements for menopause: here’s what the evidence actually says
~ How Israel’s history has shaped the way it wages war
~ Has the Strait of Hormuz emerged as Iran’s most powerful form of deterrence?
~ How scientists changed their view of insomnia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter