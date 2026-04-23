Euphoria: thoughtless depictions of adults pretending to be sexualised infants are extremely harmful
By Sophie King-Hill, Associate Professor at the Health Services Management Centre, University of Birmingham
Kieran McCartan, Professor in Criminology, University of the West of England
There has been much talk about the sex work storylines in the recent series of the show Euphoria. One of the main characters, Cassie Howard (played by Sydney Sweeney), starts an OnlyFans account to fund her upcoming wedding. In the last two episodes, viewers have watched her create videos for different “audiences”.
In one video, for instance, she dresses up as a dog in a bid to attract those interested in the kink sub genre known as “pup…
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- Thursday, April 23, 2026