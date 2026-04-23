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Airlines are facing higher fuel costs and cutting fares at the same time. How does that work?

By Anita Manfreda, Associate Professor - Blue Mountains International Hotel Management School, Torrens University Australia
Antoine Bisson, Course Coordinator, Torrens University Australia
Catheryn Khoo, Professor of Tourism and Hospitality, Torrens University Australia
Cindy Lee, Senior Lecturer in Tourism and Hospitality, Torrens University Australia
Trying to book a flight right now can feel absurd. Qantas and Virgin Australia are warning that higher fuel costs and disruption linked to the Middle East conflict are putting pressure on fares and forcing capacity cuts.

Yet both airlines are running…The Conversation


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