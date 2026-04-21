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Placebo effect can work as well as real medicine – but your body may need permission to use it

By Phil Starks, Associate Professor of Biology, Tufts University
The placebo effect is more than just mental – it’s a biological system that can measurably improve a patient’s symptoms. But someone else needs to activate it – creating a risk of manipulation.The Conversation


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