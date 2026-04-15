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Taskmaster returns: five lessons in creativity from TV’s most absurd challenges

By Tamara Friedrich, Associate Professor of Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Warwick Business School, University of Warwick
The Bafta-winning comedy game show, Taskmaster, has returned to Channel 4 for its 21st series. Part of the show’s long-running appeal is its lighthearted exhibition of human creativity.

Recently, I was part of the Warwick Business School Lead out Loud podcast with Alex Horne, the show’s creative mastermind and star, to talk about Taskmaster’s lessons for leadership. His creativity is an inspiration. The show is ripe with insights on how to be more creative…The Conversation


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