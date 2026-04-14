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Why rural hospitals in Pennsylvania and across the country are closing in increasing numbers – 5 myths about rural health care

By Shayann Ramedani, Research Collaborator at the Clinical and Translational Science Institute, Penn State
Daniel R. George, Professor of Humanities and Public Health Sciences, Penn State
Rural hospitals have high fixed costs, low patient volume and a large portion of patients insured through Medicaid, which typically pays less than private insurers.The Conversation


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