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Football is being spoiled by time-wasting – what can be done ahead of the World Cup?

By Carl Singleton, Senior Lecturer in Economics, University of Stirling
David Butler, Associate Professor and Co-Director of the Centre for Sports Economics and Law, School of Economics, University College Cork
Robert Butler, Director of the Centre for Sports Economics and Law, University College Cork
In the Premier League, the proportion of a match where the ball is in play is at a near-record low.The Conversation


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