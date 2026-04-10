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Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Memorial Rights Group Declared ‘Extremist’

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A man walks inside an office of the human rights group Memorial in Moscow, Russia, December 29, 2021. © REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina (Berlin) – The Russian Supreme Court on April 9, 2026, designated “International Public Movement Memorial” as an “extremist” organization in a dramatic escalation of the Kremlin’s efforts to suppress human rights work, Human Rights Watch said today. The sweeping “extremist” designation entails a ban on engaging in any of Memorial organizations’ activities under the threat of lengthy prison sentences. Memorial is one of Russia’s…


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