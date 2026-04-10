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How Vanautu’s proposed UN climate change resolution may shift climate accountability for decades

By Amnesty International
A draft United Nations (UN) resolution on climate change is seeking to turn the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) Advisory Opinion on states’ obligations concerning the “urgent and existential threat” posed by climate change, into a roadmap for concrete action and accountability. Although non-binding, the landmark opinion issued by the world’s highest court in 2025 […] The post How Vanautu’s proposed UN climate change resolution may shift climate accountability for decades appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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