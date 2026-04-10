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Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Israeli Strikes Kill Hundreds, Damage Vital Bridge

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A picture taken on April 9, 2026 shows the aftermath of the previous day's Israeli airstrike that struck Qasmieh bridge, located on a main highway linking villages in the Tyre district of Lebanon with others farther north.  © 2026 Kawnat HAJU / AFP via Getty Images (Beirut) – More than 100 Israeli strikes across Lebanon on April 8, 2026, including in densely populated neighborhoods in Beirut, killed over 300 people and damaged the last main bridge linking southern Lebanon with the rest of the country, Human Rights Watch said today. Israeli strikes making bridge…


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