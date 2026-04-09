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Human Rights Observatory

Grattan on Friday: Taylor and Canavan are chalk and cheese – and that’s a problem for Taylor

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Nationals Leader Matt Canavan and Liberal Leader Angus Taylor are very different beasts. With a byelection and budget reply looming, Taylor has challenges aplenty.The Conversation


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