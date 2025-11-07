Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New national curriculum’s skills agenda starts to bring England in line with world-leading education systems

By Mark Boylan, Professor of Education, Sheffield Hallam University
Proposed changes to England’s national curriculum aim to ensure it is fit for the future, writes Professor Becky Francis in her introduction to the final report of the government’s independent curriculum review. The panel that conducted the review sought to address the “rich knowledge and skills young people need to thrive in our fast-changing world”.

From the outset, the review limited itself to “evolution not revolution”, and in the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US Skips UN Periodic Rights Review
~ Who gets SNAP benefits to buy groceries and what the government pays for the program – in 5 charts
~ AI could worsen inequalities in schools – teachers are key to whether it will
~ Anxiety over school admissions isn’t limited to college – parents of young children are also feeling pressure, some more acutely than others
~ House speaker’s refusal to seat Arizona representative is supported by history and law
~ Overwhelm the public with muzzle-velocity headlines: A strategy rooted in racism and authoritarianism
~ Pennsylvania counties face tough choices on spending $2B opioid settlement funds
~ FDA recall of blood pressure pills due to cancer-causing contaminant may point to higher safety risks in older generic drugs
~ Always watching: How ICE’s plan to monitor social media 24/7 threatens privacy and civic participation
~ Seashells from centuries ago show that seagrass meadows on Florida’s Nature Coast are thriving
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter