Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yemen: US air strike on migrant detention centre must be investigated as a war crime

By Amnesty International
A new, in-depth investigation by Amnesty International concludes that a US air strike on a migrant detention centre in Sa’ada, north-western Yemen, on 28 April 2025 that killed and injured dozens of African migrants amounted to an indiscriminate attack. US authorities must promptly and transparently investigate it as a war crime.   The attack, carried out […] The post Yemen: US air strike on migrant detention centre must be investigated as a war crime  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘I want my daughter to see a strong, free mother’: Iranian women keep hope alive with daily acts of resistance
~ Higher than expected inflation report dashes hopes for further RBA rate cuts
~ Stormy weather: here’s what went wrong with the Bureau of Meteorology’s website redesign
~ More than 40 years after police killed Eleanor Bumpurs in her Bronx apartment, people still #sayhername
~ Let’s celebrate nature’s spookiest and freakiest animals this Halloween
~ New images reveal the Milky Way’s stunning galactic plane in more detail than ever before
~ Russia using ‘rule of fear’ to silence anti-war dissent, says UN independent human rights expert
~ Israel responsible for four genocidal acts in Gaza, inquiry chair tells General Assembly
~ Education in Mali Shuttered Amid Islamist Armed Group’s Siege
~ UK-linked children whose parents have been deprived of their citizenship are trapped in camps in Syria
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter