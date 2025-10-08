Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Whiskers for warrens: why wombats have such whiskery snouts

By Julie Old, Associate Professor in Biology, Zoology and Animal Science, Western Sydney University
Wombat noses and whiskers don’t just make them adorable. Both are unique sensory organs essential for navigation, foraging and communication. They’re crucial to wombat survival in complex environments. The two different types of wombats are even named and classified according to their noses and whiskers.

Our recent research on wombat whiskers and


© The Conversation -
