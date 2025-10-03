Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Six everyday habits that could be sabotaging your bladder health

By Dipa Kamdar, Senior Lecturer in Pharmacy Practice, Kingston University
The bladder is easy to overlook – until it starts causing trouble. This small, balloon-like organ in the lower urinary tract quietly stores and releases urine, helping the body eliminate waste and maintain fluid balance.

But just like your heart or lungs, your bladder needs care. Neglect it and you risk discomfort, urinary tract infections and, in some cases, serious conditions such as incontinence (involuntary leakage of urine) or even cancer.

Read more: Do…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Le Carré, Bacchae and radical feminist punk art – what to see and watch this week
~ Why we need more Jane Goodalls
~ Book of Kells: exploring the evidence that points to Pictish origins in north-east Scotland
~ The pre-Raphaelite muse who inspired Taylor Swift’s The Fate of Ophelia
~ Dynasties still dominate south-east Asian politics – in democracies and more authoritarian systems
~ Could life exist on Mars today? Here’s what the latest evidence says
~ Fifteen books to help children learn about women’s place in history
~ How to discover a planet
~ European countries are now turning to landmines to create new deadly defensive barriers from Russia
~ How the government shutdown is hitting the health care system – and what the battle over ACA subsidies means
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2025 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS