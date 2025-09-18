Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jimmy Kimmel’s cancellation is the latest sign we’re witnessing the end of US democracy

By Emma Shortis, Adjunct Senior Fellow, School of Global, Urban and Social Studies, RMIT University
Under the Trump administration, the widespread, coordinated suppression of dissent is are ripping apart the fabric of American political life.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UK: Ombudsman Finds Flaws in Windrush Compensation Scheme
~ Could an Apple watch really tell you if you have high blood pressure?
~ If I use SPF50+ sunscreen every day do I need to take vitamin D?
~ Global tensions demand a faster energy transition — why does Indonesia still rely on fossil fuel imports?
~ Cut emissions 70% by 2035? There’s only one policy that can get us there
~ Kmart broke privacy laws by scanning customers’ faces. What did it do wrong, and why?
~ How a Chinese company exports the Great Firewall to autocratic regimes
~ El Salvador: Baseless Charges Against Rights Defenders
~ US: Maritime Strikes Amount to Extrajudicial Killings
~ Government announces 2035 target of 62–70% emissions reduction
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter