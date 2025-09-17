Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Russian Strike Kills Dozens of Older People in Ukraine

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Policemen and medics help move people from an armored car to an ambulance in the village of Yarova, Donetska region. On September 9, 2025, Yarova was hit by a Russian aerial strike, which killed dozens of civilians. © 2025 Alex Babenko/AP Photo A Russian airstrike on the village of Yarova in Ukraine’s Donetska region on the afternoon of September 9 occurred as a group of older people were waiting to collect their monthly pension payments from a mobile post office. The attack is another abhorrent example of the way Russian attacks are killing Ukrainian civilians…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
