Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

This report measures our national wellbeing across five key areas. Health trends are not improving

By Jenny Gordon, Honorary Professor, Centre for Social Research and Methods, Australian National University
In 2023, Treasurer Jim Chalmers announced the government would measure what matters to the wellbeing of Australians as a complement to the traditional economic measures in the national accounts.

The purpose of the report, called Measuring What Matters, is to help us understand whether the lives of Australians are improving or deteriorating. It measures more than economic output, such as gross domestic product (GDP).

Measuring What Matters has five wellbeing themes – healthy, secure, sustainable,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
