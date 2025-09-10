Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bail reforms across the US have shown that releasing people pretrial doesn’t harm public safety

By Henry F. Fradella, Professor of Criminology and Criminal Justice, Arizona State University
Christine Scott-Hayward, Professor of Criminology & Criminal Justice, California State University, Long Beach
President Trump wants to punish states and cities that eliminate bail money, but releasing defendants pretrial without having to post bail doesn’t lead to higher crime rates, data shows.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
