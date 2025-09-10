Bail reforms across the US have shown that releasing people pretrial doesn’t harm public safety
By Henry F. Fradella, Professor of Criminology and Criminal Justice, Arizona State University
Christine Scott-Hayward, Professor of Criminology & Criminal Justice, California State University, Long Beach
President Trump wants to punish states and cities that eliminate bail money, but releasing defendants pretrial without having to post bail doesn’t lead to higher crime rates, data shows.
- Wednesday, September 10, 2025