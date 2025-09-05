Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

LIVE on September 10: The shape of solidarity — Listening to Palestine

By Ameya Nagarajan
Join us for a Global Voices Insights in Arabic and English for a conversation about what statelessness and belonging, solidarity and resistance, mean in the Palestinian experience.


